scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
MUST READ

Hema Malini mouths Dharmendra’s Sholay dialogue in KBC 13, leaves Amitabh Bachchan in splits. Watch

KBC 13: Hema Malini will be seen impersonating Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan as she takes the hot seat along with Ramesh Sippy. The Friday episode is going to be a Sholay special.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
October 12, 2021 2:19:32 pm
hema malini, ramesh sippyHema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will join Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 13's upcoming Shaandar Shukravaar episode.

This Friday, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is all set to revive old memories as the team of Sholay will join host Amitabh Bachchan for a reunion. Film’s leading lady Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy will be on the hot seat for the special episode ‘Shaandar Shukravaar’, and play the game for a cause.

Hema, Ramesh and Amitabh will be seen celebrating 46 years of the film and also rejoice the camaraderie they continue to share. Apart from sharing some lesser-known facts and details about the making of Sholay, Hema and Ramesh will also reveal what actually happened behind the scenes.

Also Read |When Hema Malini called up Dharmendra, said ‘you will have to marry me now’

In a teaser shared as a preview of the upcoming episode, Hema Malini is seen mouthing Dharmendra‘s popular dialogue, “Basanti, in kutton ke samne mat nachna.” Big B and the Dream Girl further go on to re-enact a Jai-Veeru scene, where she impresses the audience with her Bachchan impersonation. As per sources, the episode will also see the two actors reliving their Satte Pe Satta moments as they will groove to the popular song “Dilbar Mere”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be donating the winning amount to the ‘Hema Malini Foundation’ that works towards the education and medical treatment of children in Mathura.

On Thursday, on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, the team of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 had a surprise in store for him. Fans dressed up as Big B’s popular characters and enacted a few iconic scenes. Overwhelmed with the love, he thanked his audience and team for the heartfelt gestures.

More on Big B |Amitabh Bachchan terminates contract with pan masala brand, returns fees: ‘Wasn’t aware it falls under surrogate advertising’

The special episode featuring Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will air this Friday, October 15 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, celebrity photos
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 12: Latest News

Advertisement