Hema Malini mouths Dharmendra’s Sholay dialogue in KBC 13, leaves Amitabh Bachchan in splits. Watch

This Friday, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is all set to revive old memories as the team of Sholay will join host Amitabh Bachchan for a reunion. Film’s leading lady Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy will be on the hot seat for the special episode ‘Shaandar Shukravaar’, and play the game for a cause.

Hema, Ramesh and Amitabh will be seen celebrating 46 years of the film and also rejoice the camaraderie they continue to share. Apart from sharing some lesser-known facts and details about the making of Sholay, Hema and Ramesh will also reveal what actually happened behind the scenes.

In a teaser shared as a preview of the upcoming episode, Hema Malini is seen mouthing Dharmendra‘s popular dialogue, “Basanti, in kutton ke samne mat nachna.” Big B and the Dream Girl further go on to re-enact a Jai-Veeru scene, where she impresses the audience with her Bachchan impersonation. As per sources, the episode will also see the two actors reliving their Satte Pe Satta moments as they will groove to the popular song “Dilbar Mere”.

Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be donating the winning amount to the ‘Hema Malini Foundation’ that works towards the education and medical treatment of children in Mathura.

On Thursday, on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, the team of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 had a surprise in store for him. Fans dressed up as Big B’s popular characters and enacted a few iconic scenes. Overwhelmed with the love, he thanked his audience and team for the heartfelt gestures.

The special episode featuring Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will air this Friday, October 15 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.