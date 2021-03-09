Hema Malini breaks down as daughter Esha Deol recalls her bidaai ceremony, watch

Hema Malini and Esha Deol showered love at each other on the set of Indian Idol 12. (Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)

Hema Malini was, is and will remain the ‘dream girl’ and a formidable star. While the audience has seen her embody various avatars on screen for decades, she has always been guarded about displaying her emotions on public platforms. But, on the sets of Indian Idol season 12, Hema Malini broke down as she saw daughter Esha Deol reminisce the times the mother-daughter duo have spent together over the years.

In the episode, Esha recorded a video message for her mother where she spoke about her resilience, discipline and dedication towards her craft.

“I think the way I have seen my mom’s journey no one else has because I have seen it so closely. For all of you, Hema ji will remain the dream girl but for us she will not be just that. She is our amma. She has seen a lot in life and with her, we have seen that all too,” Esha began.

Narrating an incident from her wedding to Bharat Takhtani in 2012, Esha revealed that Hema Malini controlled her tears at her bidaai ceremony only to later cry loudly while talking to her on call. “When my bidaai was happening, mummy was all strong but when I left, she called me and started howling. Mumma, I just want to say that whatever I am today as Esha Deol for everyone, it’s all because of you. I worship you. I respect and love you. Your bittu is always there for you.”

The video message overwhelmed Hema Malini as she had tears in her eyes. The veteran actor said she feels blessed to have two daughters, Esha and Ahana, because of whom she also has two “wonderful sons” in her life in her sons-in-law.

“She is my lovely baby. Both Esha and Ahana. She is always with me, even after marriage. It feels like she has brought a son for me. I have two daughters and now two boys have come into my life. They are wonderful for my girls and I am blessed with babies.” She didn’t forget to mention husband Dharmendra, albeit cheekily and said, “In the end, for everything I should thank Dharmendra ji! Thanks to him for so many wonderful pleasures in life.”