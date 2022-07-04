Hema Malini, Esha Deol dance together on Superstar Singer: ‘Dream girl becomes Dhoom girl’

The latest episode of Superstar Singer 2 saw Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol grace the stage. While the two actors enjoyed a musical evening, fans were in for a happy surprise when they got on stage to dance on Esha‘s song “Dhoom Machale”. Sharing the video on Instagram, Esha mentioned how the episode will see the “Dream Girl becoming the Dhoom girl”.

“When The DREAM GIRL becomes the DHOOM GIRL it’s got to be pure magic on stage 💫 🪬♥️🪬♥️. Watch us Sunday 8 pm @sonytvofficial for #superstarsinger2. We enjoyed all our songs which the kids & their mentors beautifully performed to . Best wishes to all the cute little contestants. @realhimesh @javedali4u @adityanarayanofficial was wonderful interacting with you,” she wrote as the caption.

In the video, Hema Malini is seen in a purple salwar suit while Esha Deol dons a black skirt paired with a white ruffled shift and black waist coat. She first cheers for her mother, but as she joins her on stage, Hema takes a step back and asks everyone to appreciate her daughter’s dance.

Her friends and followers seemed excited to see them together as they dropped multiple comments on the video. Esha’s friend Chinu wrote, “Whattttt this is SO COOL!!.” One of her fans also posted, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ awwww 😍😍😍😍😍,” while another added, “Beautiful mom & daughter dance🙌❤️.” As many of her followers called the video ‘adorable’, ‘sweetest’ and many other things, one of Hema’s fans wrote, “Woww!! This is a treat to all Dreamgirl fans!! Sooperrrb Hemaji.. love you❤️❤️.”

Esha Deol had recently taken a trip with her mother. Sharing photos from their happy times, she wrote on Instagram, ““Just an all girls trip! My mamma on a holiday with us.”

On the work front, Esha, after a long break from the film industry, featured in 2019 release Cakewalk. She made her OTT debut with crime-thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which saw her sharing the screen space with Ajay Devgn. Earlier this year, she celebrated 20 years of Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. “20 years of believing in the innocence of love. 20 years of Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. A film extremely close to my heart , a film that made every young girl & boy believe in the magic of love,” she wrote with a picture.