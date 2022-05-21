Helly Shah makes Cannes debut, has a ‘fan girl moment’ with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya. See pictures

Television actor Helly Shah, who made her Cannes debut this year, took to her social media platforms on Friday to share a picture of her “fan girl moment” with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya is also in Cannes, along with her daughter Aaradhya and her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Helly wrote, “Thankful and grateful. Debut at Cannes couldn’t have been a better one .. Thank you L’Oreal Paris for making it the perfect one.” Helly donned a mint outfit designed by Ziad Nakad for her red carpet moment. Cannes veteran Aishwarya was seen in an extravagant black ball gown for the screening of Top Gun: Maverick a few days ago.

Helly, along with Aishwarya and other brand ambassadors of a cosmetic brand, walked the Cannes red carpet on Friday. In her pictures, Helly is seen posing with Aishwarya and then attending an afterparty where she was also seen chatting with Aaradhya Bachchan.

Sharing pictures from the party, Helly wrote, “Had a fan girl moment at Cannes. Got to meet the evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.” Helly is seen in an ivory outfit, while Aishwarya wore a shimmery pink outfit with a pink jacket. Aaradhya was seen in a red dress and a matching red hairband.

Helly’s friends and followers showered a lot of love on her post. Her colleagues from the television industry, actors Surbhi Chandna and Tanya Sharma, left heart-eyes emojis in the comments section, while Roshni Sahota wrote, “This is so perfect.” A fan commented, “I was secretly hoping there would be a pic of you with her!!!! Two Queens reigning Cannes.”

Helly Shah is best known for starring in shows such as Swaragini and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. She also appeared in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as one of the contestants in 2016.