Ishq Mein Marjawaan actor Helly Shah: The audience was waiting for fresh content on TV

Ishq Mein Marjawaan airs on Colors. (Photo: Helly Shah/Instagram) Ishq Mein Marjawaan airs on Colors. (Photo: Helly Shah/Instagram)

Colors recently launched thriller Ishq Mein Marjawaan. Starring Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir, the show has managed to pass the first week litmus test with its engaging content.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Helly Shah opened up about the show’s delay due to lockdown, changing taste of the audience and more.

Excerpts from the conversation:

The launch of Ishq Mein Marjawaan was postponed due to the lockdown. Was it disappointing for you?

Honestly no. I was excited back then and I think I am more excited now. It has been a long wait for us. Yes, we were to go on air pre-lockdown but decided not to as we did not know how the situation would pan out in the coming days. It was blessing in disguise for us as we are now all set to enthrall everyone. It is a very different show, with so much thrill. I am sure it would be quite a treat for the audience.

During the lockdown, a few shows got pulled off air. Didn’t that make you nervous?

Not at all. We had shot for 10 episodes and the show was a promising one, so there was no reason to be scared. However, I remember once a journalist called me and said that they heard that the show has been cancelled. I knew it wasn’t but that one moment did leave me in doubts. I spoke to the team who confirmed that nothing like that was happening. So I was quite relieved.

The break also got people to watch reruns of shows and even got them hooked to the web space. Do you feel it would be a challenge to get them back to appointment viewing?

I think we will always have a set of audience who dedicatedly watch television. I have many in my family, and the other day, my house help too asked me when shows would be back. Yes, during the lockdown, they started watching other things, and mythological shows also became a huge magnet but now they want to watch fresh content. I really don’t think it would be a challenge to get them back as they had been waiting for it.

You are doing a thriller for the first time. Was that the deal-clincher?

Completely. I think the team has been doing a wonderful job with the script. It’s really engaging and will keep you on the edge of your seat. As for my character Riddhima, I cannot talk much but there is a lot that she will go through in the show. As you have seen in the promo, she will go to every extent for her love and people would be excited to see her roller-coaster journey in the coming days.

Personally, how far can you go for love?

(Laughs) I too can go quite far. I am someone who is very loyal and honest, and also quite supportive of my partner. Hence I can do a lot for love.

What was your reaction when you came back on sets after a long break?

Like most of us, I was really happy but at the same time you are worried as the situation is still not under control. So there is a little voice inside that is scared but I am really excited to be back. We are doing every possible thing to stay protected. I had left a lot of stuff in my makeup room before shoots got stalled. We had thought it would be a small break but coming back to it after three months was a different feeling. We were all excited to meet each other, although with everyone donning a mask, it was hard to recognise some of them (laughs).

Lastly, if you could share three reasons why we should watch your show?

First, because it’s thrilling and engaging. Second, these three characters and how their lives get entangled will keep you hooked. Finally, you have to watch it to know what Riddhima does. You have seen the promo but trust me that’s nothing. There’s a lot more to come.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan airs Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Colors.

