scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Heavy hitters back in the running for Emmy Awards

Series such as HBO’s media dynasty drama Succession and actors including Bill Hader, Rachel Brosnahan and Donald Glover are in the hunt again.

Emmy NominationsStrong contenders like Succession and Squid Game will compete at upcoming Emmy Awards. (Photo: Instagram/squidgamenetfli/jeremystrongupdates)

With pandemic production problems largely in the past, many of Hollywood’s most acclaimed television shows and actors are back in the running for the annual Emmy Awards on Tuesday.

Disruptions to filming from Covid-19 had upended awards races, leaving previous winners out of contention for TV’s highest honors last year. Now, series such as HBO’s media dynasty drama Succession and actors including Bill Hader, Rachel Brosnahan and Donald Glover are in the hunt again.

Succession racked up the most nominations of any show – 25 – and is considered a favorite for the night’s top prize of best drama. The series was not eligible last year, opening the door for royal family tale The Crown to claim the honor.

The Crown did not release a new season during this year’s Emmy window. “So ‘Succession doesn’t have to worry about them, but it’s got a bunch of new shows that are really hot” to fend off, said Chris Beachum, managing editor at the Gold Derby website.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...

They include Netflix’s South Korean drama Squid Game – a global hit that inspired Halloween costumes and boosted sales of track suits – and workplace thriller Severance from Apple TV+. Voters also could opt to honor the final seasons of Ozark or Better Call Saul, said Entertainment Weekly editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez.

Winners will be announced at a red-carpet ceremony broadcast live from Los Angeles on Comcast Corp’s NBC network and streaming on Peacock. Comedian and longtime Saturday Night Live cast member Keenan Thompson will host.

Feel-good, fish-out-of-water story Ted Lasso may repeat as best comedy, though Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building could pull off a victory, awards watchers said.

Advertisement

The show – starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as true crime podcasters – likely benefited from the airing of its second season during the Emmy voting period, Beachum said. A similar move helped boost Lasso last year, he said.

Lasso star Jason Sudeikis will face off with Glover for Atlanta, Bill Hader for Barry and both Short and Martin from Only Murders for the lead comedy actor accolade.

Like many of this year’s races, the winner in that contest is tough to call, Gomez said. “There are usually only one or two categories that are a little bit of a toss up, and here there’s a handful,” he said. “We’re all going to be in for some surprises.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 07:48:18 pm
Next Story

TRS man snatches mic on Assam CM Sarma’s Hyderabad stage, BJP sees ‘attack plot’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
Express Research

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Tamil Nadu MP’s tweet in emojis sparks war of words between EPS, Stalin

Tamil Nadu MP’s tweet in emojis sparks war of words between EPS, Stalin

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
What does the future Covid-19 vaccine look like? It has to be multivalent

What does the future Covid-19 vaccine look like? It has to be multivalent

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia attend Ganpati puja at Maharashtra CM’s home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement