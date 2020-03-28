HBO’s Watchmen cast members teach fans how to wash hands in ‘Washmen’ video

The cast of Watchmen teach the viewers to wash hands to obviate or minimise the threat of coronavirus infection in this video. The cast of Watchmen teach the viewers to wash hands to obviate or minimise the threat of coronavirus infection in this video.

“Who Washes The Washmen?” reads the caption of a video released through the official Twitter handle of HBO’s superhero drama series Watchmen. The cast of the critically-acclaimed show has released a video of them teaching the viewers to washing hands to obviate or minimise the threat of coronavirus infection.

The 2 minutes and 14 second clip has cast members like Regina King (Angela Abar or Sister Night), Tim Blake Nelson (Wade Tillman or Looking Glass), Jean Smart (Laurie Blake), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Calvin “Cal” Abar or Doctor Manhattan), Tom Mison (Mr Phillips) and others talking about the perils of not washing hands during the global coronavirus pandemic. The interesting and silly thing is they stay in-character the whole time.

Created by Damon Lindelof, also known for HBO’s own The Leftovers and Lost, Watchmen was based on Alan Moore’s groundbreaking DC graphic novel of the same name, though it was not a direct adaptation and actually was a sequel, chronology wise.

The miniseries opened to highly positive reviews. It scored 95 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregation website. The critical consensus reads, “Bold and bristling, Watchmen isn’t always easy viewing, but by adding new layers of cultural context and a host of complex characters it expertly builds on its source material to create an impressive identity of its own.”

The story follows follows Regina King’s cop Angela Abar who also beats up and captures criminals through a secret identity known as Sister Night. She goes against a white supremacist group known as the Seventh Kavalry, a remix of the Ku Klux Klan and uncovers a conspiracy involving her own heritage.

