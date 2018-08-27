HBO teases new footage from Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies and more

Future looks good! Future looks good!

HBO has released a trailer with sneak peeks at its upcoming TV shows, new seasons for existing shows, documentaries and so on. There is new footage from Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, The Deuce and True Detective.

Though it lasts only a couple of seconds, the new footage from Game of Thrones shows an important scene. Jon Snow and Sansa Stark embrace, and Sansa looks at somebody behind Jon’s back. The last we saw them, Jon, Daenerys, Tyrion and others were bound for White Harbor from where they would leave for Winterfell.

This little scene probably shows Jon arriving there and meeting Sansa, who looks none too pleased to see – Tyrion? Daenerys? Jaime? Sansa may have reasons to dislike Dany since the last time she checked, their houses – Stark and Targaryen were at war with each other and Dany’s father burned Sansa’s uncle and grandfather alive (the event that led to Robert’s Rebellion). With Tyrion, she may be feeling guilty since she is still technically married to him and had left him and Kings’ Landing to go with Littlefinger.

Then again, it might be Jaime Lannister too. Jaime was finally fed up of power-hungry ways of his sister Cersei Lannister and had left her for north. Perhaps he turned up at Winterfell too? Although it’ll have only six episodes, they are likely to be longer and some might be as long as a feature film.

There is also new footage from Big Little Lies’ season 2. Previously meant to be a miniseries, Big Little Lies was converted into a multi-season TV series due to fans’ demand. And there is a glimpse of Meryl Streep too, who is joining the cast of the show this season. The clip also features glimpses of season 2 of David Simon’s The Deuce and True Detective season 3.

