HBO’s Silicon Valley to end after sixth season

Silicon Valley airs on HBO.

Silicon Valley, HBO’s hit sitcom about a tech start-up, is set to conclude after its sixth season.

The fifth season of the show, consisting 10 episodes, had premiered in March this year.

The series, featuring Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr and Josh Brener, has been created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky.

Deadpool star TJ Miller was also a part of the show but his association ended after the fourth season.

According to Variety, the sixth and final season, which will consist of seven episodes, will premiere in late 2019.

The show has been nominated for multiple Emmys throughout its run, including best comedy series. It won two awards in 2015.

