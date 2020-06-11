Run: A dark comedy thriller marred by poor execution

Run has been created by Vicky Jones and it first aired on HBO on April 12. Run has been created by Vicky Jones and it first aired on HBO on April 12.

Ruby Richardson (Merritt Wever) is restless and desperate. She wants a life with meaning. She wants to start over. And while she is thinking all this, Ruby receives a one-word message from her ex-flame, “RUN!” This is the basic premise of the HBO series Run which stars the gifted duo of Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson. It has been created by Vicky Jones and features in a small albeit significant role, the versatile Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Phoebe has also executive produced the dark comedy.

A halting pace for an intriguing storyline

One of the biggest setbacks of Run is its pace. Consisting of only seven episodes of around thirty minutes each, Run should have been a smooth watch. Unfortunately, that is not the case. As far as I can tell, this issue occurred primarily due to the editing and execution of an otherwise interesting plot rife with all kinds of possibilities.

However, if you ignore the somewhat unsteady result, what you see is the novel idea of a romantic thriller featuring two people in their mid-thirties who are keen on running away from their lives and its challenges (or the lack thereof). Only in this case, the running away aspect takes on a literal form which sometimes ends in a delicious mess.

Performances

The highlight of the show is the lead actors’ performances. Both Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson are stellar as they bring forth their characters’ problems and complexities with nuance, and within such a limited time frame too. Their chemistry is magnetic, and the makers put that to good use. No complaints there.

The creator

Vicky Jones is an intelligent artiste who has time and again proved her mettle. She often collaborates with her creative partner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In fact, Vicky was the one who directed the stage production of Phoebe’s highly acclaimed Fleabag. Jones has also written an episode of Killing Eve’s Season 1. Therefore, it is no surprise that Run has a few sparks that give us a sneak peek of a genius at work. Only regret — wish that effect lasted longer.

You can stream Run on Disney+Hotstar.

