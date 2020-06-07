scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 07, 2020
HBO gives season two order for We’re Here

HBO's We're Here features a trinity of drag queens -- Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela, who are former contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: June 7, 2020 8:42:51 am
We're Here We’re Here season 1 premiered on HBO in April. (Photo: HBO)

Unscripted series We’re Here has been renewed for a second season by HBO. The show features a trinity of drag queens — Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela, who are former contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In the series, which premiered on HBO in April, the trio travel across the United States to recruit small-town residents to participate in one-night-only drag shows.

The season two renewal news was announced by Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming, in a statement posted on the company’s website.

“We’re Here resonates in ways we had hoped for but couldn’t really have anticipated. The stories of our small-town drag daughters created an incredibly positive communal experience. We can’t wait for Bob, Shangela and Eureka to continue their journey helping others find their voice,” Rosentein said.

The six-part series has been created by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, who also serve as executive producers alongside Warren, Ingram, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

Peter LoGreco directed the first season and also executive produced.

