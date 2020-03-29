HBO delays production on new seasons of Succession and Barry

HBO has temporarily suspended production of next seasons of Succession and Barry. HBO has temporarily suspended production of next seasons of Succession and Barry.

Acclaimed HBO comedy series Succession and Barry have delayed the filming of their upcoming seasons due to coronavirus outbreak, according to a report in Deadline.

A statement from the premium cable network read in the Deadline report, “We are looking forward to resuming pre-production when it is safe and healthy for everyone working on our shows to do so. Where possible, our writers are continuing to write remotely.”

Created by Jesse Armstrong and executive produced by Adam McKay, Will Ferrell among others, Succession is about an in-family power struggle. It stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong.

When the family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian), clearly based on Rupert Murdoch, steps down from a global media and entertainment empire, the family members anxiously wonder who will be the next leader. Strong’s Kendall is the frontrunner, but his siblings do not agree.

Barry is created by Bill Hader along with Alec Berg. It is about an ex-United States Marine who now works as a ruthless hitman in the Midwest, but he does not like his job. He moves to Los Angeles for an ‘assignment’ and ends up in a community of people looking to make an entry into the LA theatre scene.

Exploring his humanity there makes him question his life choices, but extricating himself from that job may not be as easy as it looks.

