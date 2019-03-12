Chernobyl teaser: HBO mini-series to bring alive the horror of Chernobyl nuclear disaster

HBO on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of its mini-series Chernobyl. In the teaser, the audience comes face-to-face with the nuclear accident which took place in Ukraine in 1986.

The series will deal with the explosion and its aftermath. In the very beginning of the promo, the ground shakes heavily, and the effect of the same is felt by a few residents. And soon we hear the voice of a man saying, “We are dealing with something that has never occurred on the planet before.”

Quick shots follow which show people leaving their houses, burned bodies, and hospital staff running with tension writ large on their scared faces. And this is how we know that Earth has witnessed a disaster, which will also serve as a warning and a lesson to future generations.

The synopsis of the show reads, “Starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson, Chernobyl dramatizes the story of the 1986 nuclear accident — one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history — and the sacrifices made to save Europe from unimaginable disaster.”

Directed by Johan Renck, Chernobyl will begin airing on HBO from May.