HBO announces short film anthology series from five Spanish filmmakers

HBO has greenlit the Spanish anthology series titled At Home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Variety, the show will have five short films made by Spanish filmmakers who currently self-isolating themselves in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The five individual episodes will be filmed in the homes of the directors, who will collaborate with those they are isolating with. They have been provided with some basic equipment to create their episodes, including a smartphone.

The directors of the shorts, which will range from rom-com to drama, are Leticia Dolera, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Paula Ortiz, Carlos Marques-Marcet and Elena Martn.

Created by Warner Bros Itvp Espana, in collaboration with Caballo Films, for HBO Europe, the show will be available for viewers in Spain in the next few weeks.

