Has KKK 11 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh confirmed his relationship with Sana Makbul? Here’s what he said

Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul, who met on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, are rumoured to be dating each other. Recently, the two stepped out together for a dinner date where Vishal sort of made it official for his media friends. In a video, which is going viral on the social media platforms, a videographer asked Vishal on when he is planning to get married.

“Shaadi kab ho rahi hai (when are you getting married)?,” he asked to which Vishal smiled and replied, “Shaadi thodi hogi? Nikaah hogi. Ladki toh dekho, paagal ho kya yaar (It will be a ‘nikaah’, look at the girl).” The answer left Sana amazed. She could not stop blushing. When another photographer asked, “Yeh kab hua? (when did this happen?)”, Sana loudly said, “Even I am not aware of this.”

Later, when Shweta was asked about her Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestants, she expressed her views on the subject in her own humourous style.

Shweta, whom Vishal affectionately calls ‘momma’, was asked about Vishal’s comment. “Kya kahun? Usse ladki mil gayi toh mil gayi (What can I say? If he says he has found a girl, he has).” When prodded, she joked, “Aaj kal ke bachche maa-baap se pooch ke kuch nahi karte (Kids nowadays don’t ask their parents for permission before doing things).”

Vishal was a part of Bigg Boss season 13. He was earlier in a relationship with Madhurima Tuli. In an interview earlier this year, Vishal spoke about how reality shows can be a boost for an actor’s career.

“If you have a set fan base then you get reality shows. Reality shows are definitely a career boost. I must say, it is a turning point in an actor’s career. But how one utilises this opportunity depends on person to person. Usually audiences know TV actors because of their character names. But through such shows, people get to see your personality and eventually you become known with your real name. So it does benefit an actor,” Singh had told PTI in an earlier interview.