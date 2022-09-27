Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori confirmed for Bigg Boss 16, Surbhi Jyoti says no to Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 16 is set to launch on October 1 with Salman Khan locking in popular celebrities inside the glass-walled house. Indianexpress.com has been at the forefront of sharing the list of confirmed contestants on the show. Now, sources have shared that Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori will be entering the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

“Sapna Chaudhary had really upped the entertainment quotient with her persona and dance skills. The makers were on the lookout for someone like her for their next season and found the perfect contestant in Gori. She is quite a popular face on social media and has mesmerised many with her dance skills,” added the source.

Other confirmed Bigg Boss 16 contestants include Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqueer, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Miss India Manya Singh and Bollywood actor Soundarya Sharma have also been roped in. Filmmaker and #MeToo accused Sajid Khan is also likely to be a part of Salman Khan’s show. While there’s no confirmation yet, TV actors Shivin Narang, Prakruti Mishra, Chandni Sharma Surbhi Jyoti and comedian Munawar Faruqui may also be part of Bigg Boss 16.

While Gori Nagori is confirmed, Surbhi Jyoti, who was touted to be the biggest face this season, has refuted rumours of her participation. Surbhi took to Twitter and informed fans that she was not entering the show. “Let me tell you something, I AM NOT DOING BIG BOSS,” she tweeted.

Before Surbhi, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivian Dsena also declined to be part of the show. Vivian said in a statement, “This has become such a joke now that even my fans have started replying on my behalf. It’s a yearly rumour, which I have become used to. I was never interested in this kind of reality show and don’t see myself fitting into the format.”

On the other hand, Divyanka Tripathi tweeted to clarify the rumours about her participation in the show. “Hi! Since all my admirers and viewers are very eager to know, I am compelled to tweet that – “I am not a part of Big Boss. Whatever you are hearing and reading in this regard is false news.” Thanks for overwhelming love always!,” she posted.

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1.