Harshad Chopda, Shreya Kalra recall childhood abuse on Lock Upp: ‘99% kids go through it’

This week on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has been an emotional one for the contestants. After Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor revealed their secrets for the weekly budget task, Harshad Chopda and Shreya Kalra also shared traumatic incidents from their childhood. In the latest episode, both contestants spoke about surviving childhood sexual abuse, leaving fellow contestants Ram Kapoor and Shivangi Joshi visibly emotional. Shreya also said she had long kept her experience private because she feared it could affect her family.

On the Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show, Harshad had already revealed his two secrets. And in the latest episode, he gave out the third and last one too. Getting emotional, Harshad shared, “I was 9 or 10 years old. Parents sometimes trust people and leave their kids with them. Once my parents also did that; they left me with some trusted people. I was a submissive kid. At night, somebody was rubbing himself on me. While the clothes were on, I was lying down, and somebody was on top of me. I didn’t know what was happening; I was scared, so I acted like I was sleeping. No one knows this.”

Also Read: ‘Scars are still there’: Harshad Chopda opens up about painful past on Lock Upp 2

Harshad was harrassed by a gay at the age of 9 . Everyone judged him when he made some remarks about gay . This is the reason why he feels uncomfortable around gay .#HarshadChopda #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/ljPaJbXlx7 — 𝑨𝒗𝒚𝒂𝒂𝒏🦭 (@avyyaan) July 28, 2026

Harshad said the incident has left him fearful.

“He once called me to the balcony on the pretext of showing me something; he lifted me, and again did something. I didn’t question it because I was scared. I just want to request all parents: don’t leave your kids anywhere, and speak to them regularly so that they can share feelings with you. For people like me, we should always inform parents about it, so that the abusers are called out. Those people are still around, hale and hearty, and I am here with my fear. Because of this, even though I don’t hate gay men, I am scared of them,” Harshad added.

Learning about Harshad’s story, Ram Kapoor cried and said, “All parents should listen to this. This is so common; boys are abused as much as girls.” A few weeks back, Ram had also opened up about facing sexual abuse as a child. Shivangi Joshi also got emotional and said, “This is so disgusting, but it’s so common.”

While talking to her and Akanksha Chamola, Harshad Chopda added, “99 percent of kids go through this. We are the future parents, and we will stop it. Just imagine, you went through something, and you are unaware of it. So you are not really harmed or scarred like that.” Akanksha Chamola added, “It’s not about being physically harmed; it is the mental and emotional harm which is worse than physical scars.”

Shreya Kalra recalls abuse by a cousin

Shreya Kalra also got very emotional as she shared her secret. She said, “I wanted to protect my secrets not because I want to go in the finale, but because it can ruin a lot of things in my family. I have been molested by one of my cousins. Only my boyfriend knows about this. I was 13; I used to go to my grandmother’s house, where we slept in the living room. This cousin, who was 3-4 years older than me, would grab me; I didn’t know what was even going on.”

Shreya’s secret: “I was molested by one of my cousins when I was 13 years old. Until now, only Rishabh knew about it.” 💔 Bro, this is literally heartbreaking. Stay strong, Shreya. 💔 This is just unbelievable.#ShreyaKalra #LockUpp2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/xHJREKFjfq — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) July 28, 2026

“I would be the last person to victimize myself. I didn’t want my mother to know this, because the guy who did this had lost his mother, and my mother took care of him for almost three years. Also, my real brother is getting married in November, and his previous engagement broke off because of me. I didn’t want this to come out; I blame myself to date for his engagement being called off because I was in this industry and had some controversies. Finally, he is getting married and has a chance to be happy, and I think I am going to ruin it again,” Shreya Kalra added.

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“Honestly, I don’t even know why it happened with me. I feel bad that while I fight to stand up for myself, I couldn’t expose him ever. I went to attend that cousin’s wedding with my family. My mom will break down hearing this,” Shreya concluded.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will conclude with its grand finale on August 5. The show streams on Netflix India every day at 8 pm.