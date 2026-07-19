‘Scars are still there’: Harshad Chopda opens up about painful past on Lock Upp 2

Actor Harshad Chopda landed in the bottom three on Saturday, putting him at risk of eviction. To save himself, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor used his lifeline and revealed a deeply personal secret: he had once attempted to self-harm after his first girlfriend cheated on him.
Recalling his first relationship, Harshad said he was 23 when his girlfriend, upset with him, called to say she was cheating on him with someone else to make him jealous. The incident left him deeply hurt, prompting him to engage in self-harm.
He further added, “The scars are still there. Nothing happened after that. I woke up and started to panic. I had already injured my leg, so I could barely walk. The hospital was nearby, so I rushed there, but then the doctors said they would have to involve the police. I begged them, pleaded with them, and then it finally sank in. Then I promised never to harm myself again.”
When hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh asked the actor if it was worth taking such a big step, Harshad said, “I was very young, and not proud of it. I was new in Mumbai, and it was a 8-9-month-long relationship that affected me so much. I wanted to feel so much pain that this pain would be nothing in front of that. Now, whenever I am in a similar situation, I remind myself to never do it again. Nobody knows this secret, not even my father. I lived here alone. I didn’t know the consequences. Had I died in this, it was okay, but I survived, and another panic set in. I just had to live. She came back, and we carried on. I was stupid; it was foolish. Nothing in life is worth self-harming. It is very important to value yourself and love yourself. Respect yourself more.”
Harshad Chopda seems to be unlucky in love. After a first bitter experience, Harshad got into another relationship with one of his co-stars, but she cheated on him with his best friend. The actor opened up about this on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa’s premiere. He said, “When I came into the industry, I was socially active. I lost my best friend and my girlfriend at the same time in 2010. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend, and from then on, I have grown a little wary. Nobody knows about this.”
“They all know that I am not around, I am not meeting people. It has been 16 years. Emotionally, I am very needy. I happen to depend on people quickly, so even if I lose my best friend, it would be a big deal for me. But losing both of them at the same time was what pushed me into my shell. Staying reclusive, I feel protected. I am scared of coming out of that zone now,” Harshad added.
On the show, Harshad Chopda’s growing closeness with actress Shivangi Joshi has sparked speculation about their relationship. While the two have maintained that they are just friends, their fellow contestants remain unconvinced.
Disclaimer: This article contains discussions of emotional distress and self-harm. While shared as a personal reflection in an entertainment setting, narratives involving psychological struggles highlight the vital importance of mental well-being and timely intervention. If you or someone you know is going through a difficult period or experiencing thoughts of self-harm, please remember that support is available and you do not have to face it alone.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More