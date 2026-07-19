‘Scars are still there’: Harshad Chopda opens up about painful past on Lock Upp 2

Actor Harshad Chopda landed in the bottom three on Saturday, putting him at risk of eviction. To save himself, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor used his lifeline and revealed a deeply personal secret: he had once attempted to self-harm after his first girlfriend cheated on him.

Recalling his first relationship, Harshad said he was 23 when his girlfriend, upset with him, called to say she was cheating on him with someone else to make him jealous. The incident left him deeply hurt, prompting him to engage in self-harm.

He further added, “The scars are still there. Nothing happened after that. I woke up and started to panic. I had already injured my leg, so I could barely walk. The hospital was nearby, so I rushed there, but then the doctors said they would have to involve the police. I begged them, pleaded with them, and then it finally sank in. Then I promised never to harm myself again.”