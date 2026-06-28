Harshad Chopda on dealing with heartbreak for 16 years: ‘My girlfriend cheated on me’

Popular television actor Harshad Chopda, who was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, is now a contestant on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. At the show’s grand premiere on Saturday, Harshad revealed that he had been dealing with heartbreak for the past 16 years after being betrayed by his then-girlfriend and best friend in 2010. Following his revelation, several social media users speculated that Kumkum Bhagya actor Sriti Jha was the former girlfriend and Left Right Left actor Kunal Karan Kapoor the friend he was referring to.

Harshad Chopda confessed to being cheated on during Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premiere

During the premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, hosts Farah Khan and Ritiesh Deshmukh asked Harshad Chopda why he chose to be extremely private. Riteish said, “In a career spanning over 20 years, your fans hardly know 20 things about you.” In response, Harshad said, “I know that my fans expect a lot out of me, but I thought it was only about my work. I don’t have much to share. I have tried 4-5 times to be active on social media, but that enthusiasm dies within 3-4 months. I am here on the show to expose my personality completely. I am ungrateful in terms of being seen, but I am going to work on it.”