Harshad Chopda on dealing with heartbreak for 16 years: ‘My girlfriend cheated on me’

Popular television actor Harshad Chopda, who was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, is now a contestant on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. At the show’s grand premiere on Saturday, Harshad revealed that he had been dealing with heartbreak for the past 16 years after being betrayed by his then-girlfriend and best friend in 2010. Following his revelation, several social media users speculated that Kumkum Bhagya actor Sriti Jha was the former girlfriend and Left Right Left actor Kunal Karan Kapoor the friend he was referring to.
Harshad Chopda confessed to being cheated on during Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premiere
During the premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, hosts Farah Khan and Ritiesh Deshmukh asked Harshad Chopda why he chose to be extremely private. Riteish said, “In a career spanning over 20 years, your fans hardly know 20 things about you.” In response, Harshad said, “I know that my fans expect a lot out of me, but I thought it was only about my work. I don’t have much to share. I have tried 4-5 times to be active on social media, but that enthusiasm dies within 3-4 months. I am here on the show to expose my personality completely. I am ungrateful in terms of being seen, but I am going to work on it.”
Later, Harshad Chopda got emotional as he confessed to what really pushed him into a shell. “My fans complained that no one knows anything about me, but I was not always like this. When I came into the industry, I was socially active. I lost my friend and my girlfriend at the same time in 2010. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend, and from then on, I have grown a little wary,” Harshad shared.
He further added, “Nobody knows about this. They all know that I am not around, I am not meeting people. It has been 16 years. Emotionally, I am very needy. I happen to depend on people quickly, so even if I lose my best friend, it would be a big deal for me. But losing both of them at the same time was what pushed me into my shell. Staying reclusive, I feel protected. I am scared of coming out of that zone now.”
Soon after Harshad Chopda’s revelation, social media users began speculating about the identities of the people he was referring to. Several Reddit users suggested that the former girlfriend was Kumkum Bhagya actor Sriti Jha and the friend was actor Kunal Karan Kapoor. The speculation stemmed from the fact that Harshad was linked to Sriti while they worked together on Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava? in 2012, while Kunal and Harshad, who co-starred in Left Right Left (2006), were once said to be close friends. However, Harshad did not name anyone during the episode.
Reacting to Harshad’s confession, a user wrote on Instagram, “He is talking about Kunal and Sriti Jha.” Another user said, “Harshad Chopda’s ex, who cheated on him, is Sriti Jha, and his best friend is Kunal Karan Kapoor.” One of the users wrote on Reddit, “Sriti Jha and Kunal Kapoor. This is not a rumor. People who followed them before the Kumkum Bhagya era know that. From Left Right Left Kunal and Harshad were bff. Their Insta accounts, pics, Harshad taking a break from everything, and later giving an interview in Saas Bahu Sajish. Sriti and Kunal dated for a long time, too, and during Kumkum’s time, they broke up.”
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is now streaming on Netflix.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More