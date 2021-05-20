Harry & Meghan Escaping the Palace: Here’s how Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton look as the Duke and Duchess

Jordan Dean dons the role of the Duke while Sydney Morton essays the role of Duchess. (Photo: lifetimetv/Instagram)

The first look of the upcoming movie Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is out. The movie is the continuation of Lifetime’s trilogy of TV movies about the relationship and marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and its follow-up Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.

While A Royal Romance was about the courtship between the two, Becoming Royal traced the first year of their marriage.

Escaping the Palace, as the name suggests, will follow the couple as they leave the royal life behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifetime TV (@lifetimetv)

Jordan Dean dons the role of the Duke while Sydney Morton essays the role of Duchess. The look, which was unveiled on Harry and Meghan’s third wedding anniversary on May 19, has the two actors embracing each other. The resemblance with the real couple is eerie.

While Jordan is clad in a blue suit, Sydney is wearing the iconic green cape dress. Harry and Meghan wore these outfits at the Commonwealth Day Service even held at Westminster Abbey.

Lifetime TV’s official Instagram account shared the look on their Instagram page. The caption read, “Wishing a Happy 3rd Anniversary to Harry & Meghan today! As a 🎁 from Lifetime, we are excited to announce Sydney Morton and Jordan Dean as the stars of our upcoming original film Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.”

As per a press release quote in Entertainment Weekly, the movie “will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that “The Firm” was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death. Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will examine the dynamics between Will (Whalen) and Harry, Kate (Mitchell) and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles (Coulter), that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.”

Meghan Markle, an actor best known for Suits, and Prince Harry, married with a lot of fanfare in 2018. They stepped down as royals in early 2020.