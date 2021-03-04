Hardik Pandya shares romantic birthday wish for Natasa Stankovic: ‘You gave me the best gift ever’

Cricketer Hardik Pandya is feeling blessed as he has ‘baby’ Natasa Stankovic by his side. On her birthday today, the Indian sportsman posted a mushy message for her, and added that she has given him the best gift ever, their son Agastya.

Hardik shared an album on Instagram with some of their romantic couple clicks, along with a few, where they are seen fulfilling parent duties. He captioned, “Happy birthday my baby ❤️ It’s your birthday but I feel you gave me the best gift ever as Agastya ❤️ I am blessed. Years and years together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai last year on January 1. The couple welcomed their baby boy in July, 2020, and named him Agastya. They keep sharing photos with their bundle of joy, and recently were seen holidaying together, where Agastya also enjoyed his first swim with his parents.

Scroll down to see some of their lovely photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)

A Serbian model, Natasa rose to fame with her appearance in Badshah’s song “DJ Wale Babu”., She also participated in Bigg Boss 8, where she made an impact with her good looks. The actor has also featured in many dance numbers down South. She was last seen in Nach Baliye 9, where she participated with former boyfriend, Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni.