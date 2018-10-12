Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Inside Hardik Pandya’s birthday celebration: Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’souza, Karishma Sharma in attendance

Inside Hardik Pandya’s birthday celebration: Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’souza, Karishma Sharma in attendance

Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza, Karishma Sharma, Mandana Karimi and singer Darshan Raval were seen at Hardik Pandya's 25th birthday celebration.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: October 12, 2018 3:56:39 pm

Hardik Pandya birthday inside photos videos Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'souza The inside photos and videos from Hardik Pandya’s 25th birthday celebration have flooded social media.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya turned a year older on October 11 and the all-rounder celebrated his birthday with many friends from the entertainment industry.

The inside photos and videos from Hardik Pandya’s 25th birthday celebrations have flooded social media. Stars like Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’Souza, Karishma Sharma, Mandana Karimi and singer Darshan Raval were in attendance at the bash.

Scroll to see inside photos, videos from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s birthday celebration:

HOT DEALS

Karishma Sharma, Hardik Pandya (Source: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram)


Krystle D'souza, Hardik Pandya (Source: Krystle D’souza/ Instagram)
Krystle D'souza, Hardik Pandya (Source: Krystle D’souza/ Instagram)

Karishma Sharma, Hardik Pandya (Source: Karishma Sharma/ Instagram)
Karishma Sharma, Hardik Pandya (Source: Karishma Sharma/ Instagram)
Darshan Raval, Hardik Pandya (Source: Darshan Raval/ Instagram)

Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s relationship status made headlines a while ago. While he was earlier said to be dating actor Elli AvrRam, a few photos later also suggested that he was flirting with Hate Story 4 actor Urvashi Rautela.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
'Trees flying by' | The aftermath of hurricane Michael
Watch Now
'Trees flying by' | The aftermath of hurricane Michael
Buzzing Now
Advertisement