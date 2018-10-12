Inside Hardik Pandya’s birthday celebration: Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’souza, Karishma Sharma in attendance

The inside photos and videos from Hardik Pandya’s 25th birthday celebration have flooded social media.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya turned a year older on October 11 and the all-rounder celebrated his birthday with many friends from the entertainment industry.

The inside photos and videos from Hardik Pandya’s 25th birthday celebrations have flooded social media. Stars like Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’Souza, Karishma Sharma, Mandana Karimi and singer Darshan Raval were in attendance at the bash.

Scroll to see inside photos, videos from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s birthday celebration:

Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s relationship status made headlines a while ago. While he was earlier said to be dating actor Elli AvrRam, a few photos later also suggested that he was flirting with Hate Story 4 actor Urvashi Rautela.

