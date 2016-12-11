Roadies Rising: Rannvijay Singha reveals Harbhajan Singh is the trump-card this season

Rannvijay Singha is one of the four gang leaders on MTV Roadies Rising. Rannvijay Singha is one of the four gang leaders on MTV Roadies Rising.

MTV Roadies Rising, the fourteenth season of the adventure reality show MTV Roadies, is on its way. This time the show is to be judged by Rannvijay Singh, Neha Dhupia, Karan Kundra and Prince Narula. However, the new addition to the show is Harbhajan Singh, who was rumoured to have joined the show as a Gang leader. But Rannvijay recently rubbished the rumours saying that the Indian cricketer has been roped in to play the game in his own way. Harbhajan, who is known as a spin-bowler, will throw googlies at the contestants and bring about interesting turns in the journey of Roadies this year.

“Harbhajan Singh is not a judge on the show. He is our googly, as in he will bring twist and turns in our Roadies journey.” On being asked if this is a way to up the TRP’s of the show, Rannvijay said, “Our show does not need any kind of TRP. We are a niche music channel but the kind of viewership we have got over the years is what even GAC channels like Colors, Sony and Star Plus aspire. Roadies is not a show which focuses on TRP, if we would have been like that then we would have started using our hit formulas. Somebody who started watching Roadies since the first season would be around 30 or 40 now. And with its 14th season we know even today’s younger lot has the same interest, which tells us clearly about our increased target audience. People have tattoos with our show’s name so you should know what it’s like.”

Rannvijay was the winner of Roadies season one and since then, the actor has become the face of this longest running reality show. On being asked about the most difficult thing in about Roadies and it’s never ending seasons, Rannvijay said, “The quality and the fact that every season cannot be similar to what you’ve already seen before. The most difficult thing is to not repeat something that has worked for us before that is why the change in format and in people, task, journey in fact everything.”

He agrees that the show has become a step towards instant fame but also says that it depends on from person to person. “It totally depends on the person. The show will make you famous for 6-7 months but what you do out of that fame is your decision. Bani J didn’t win but she has become famous now and so is Prince.”

Rannvijay has himself been a part of a lot of reality shows, as a judge and participant. However, he refuses to be on Bigg Boss. “I don’t watch Bigg Boss. I don’t have time for that. Can’t spare my three months for a show like that.”

He revealed he has been called on the show for about six to seven times. “But having said that I will and have lent my support to Bani in many ways. I will ask my fans to vote for her and that’s what friends are for. I personally would never go on Bigg Boss. I have been invited 6-7 times but I don’t have three months to spare.”

