Happy Mother’s Day: Five iconic moms of Indian television

Some reel moms have managed to find a place in our hearts over the years. Here’s listing five iconic moms that Indian television has seen in recent times.

Tulsi Virani (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi)

Smriti Irani played Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. (Photo: Balaji Telefilms)

The ‘baap’ of all maa, Tulsi Virani is an epitome of motherhood and righteousness. She was supportive, loving and understanding. But when the time came, she even killed her son, knowing that he went wayward after he raped his wife. While there could be debate around how Tulsi gave her firstborn to her brother-in-law, that doesn’t make her a bad mother. When Gautam came back to her, she gave him all the love and not to forget, wholeheartedly, accepted Karan, her husband’s illegitimate son, knowing that he needed mother’s love to survive.

Maya (Sarabhai vs Sarabhai)

Ratna Pathak Shah played Maya Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. (Photo: Hats Off Productions) Ratna Pathak Shah played Maya Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. (Photo: Hats Off Productions)

When the word “Momma” immediately brings Maya Sarabhai’s face to mind, do we need any other reason to say that she was iconic? Played by Ratna Pathak Shah, Maya Sarabhai might have been a sarcastic MIL, but her two boys were her world. She would do all that’s needed to keep Sahil happy, and was also the only one who supported Roshesh’s atrocious poetry and acting skills. With a heart of gold, this mom is someone who you could have fun with, and when needed, she could be the agony aunt you want around.

Akshara (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Hina Khan played Akshara Singhania in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. (Photo: Director’s Kut Productions)

Akshara had a hard time being a young mother. Her story is the story of some Indian women, who are forced to practice superstition and old age customs, while they want to follow their doctor’s advice. Just after her son is born, her husband slips into a coma. She handles work and home, and also fulfils the responsibilities of both the parents. Be it her son’s diabetes or her daughter being accused of murder, Akshara managed every crisis with utmost calmness.

Baa (Baa Bahoo Aur Baby)

Sarita Joshi played Baa in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. (Photo: Hats Off Productions) Sarita Joshi played Baa in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. (Photo: Hats Off Productions)

The matriarch of the family, Baa raised eight kids single-handedly as her husband was an alcoholic. The inner turmoil of Baa leading a family of more than 20 people was beautifully portrayed in the show. From having her house sold off by her son without informing anyone to the love tragedies in her children’s life, and even handling the coming of age of her grandkids, Baa stood strong amid all worries. Played by Sarita Joshi, the character became quite popular and was an inspiring figure to many.

Ishita (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein)

Divyanka Tripathi played Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. (Photo: Balaji Telefilms)

Well, Divyanka Tripathi’s character was called ‘Ishi Maa’ on the show. After forming a special connection with Ruhi, she decides to get married to her divorced father, so that she could be closer to his daughter. And not just Ruhi, Ishita turned out to be a great mother for her step-son, Aditya. The show took multiple leaps, and it brought along newer challenges for Ishita, but she continued to prove her worth as a mother time and again.

