Happy Father’s Day: Vivek Dahiya, Sharad Malhotra, Shantanu Maheshwari and Rubina Dilaik talk about their dads

Our television stars have hectic shooting schedules but today, on Father’s Day, they decided to talk about their dads, whom they consider nothing less than superheroes. From getting life lessons from them to head massages and being a confidante, these TV stars have some heartfelt memories to share.

Sharad Malhotra

More than just being a father, he is my confidante, buddy, my partner in crime and someone I could pour my heart out to as and when required. I remember as a kid, he always used to get something while returning from work, it could be a toy, a candy bar or something that invariably brought a smile to my face. He has always been there in the best and worst times and has always taken me through it.

Aashka Goradia

For every daughter, her father is her first hero and always will be, because the only man we want in our lives is a reflection of the one who raised us. My dad is the one, who made me believe in love and I will always be thankful for that.

Vivek Dahiya

After pursuing my masters in the UK, I managed to get a stable job but somewhere I knew it wasn’t meant for me. All I had to do was call my dad and share my doubts for I knew he would support me wholeheartedly. He is a lawyer and a man of principle, who has taught me and my sister to be honest about what may come. I think that’s the biggest life lesson I got from him.

Rubina Dilaik

This year, I haven’t made any plans in particular for Father’s Day since my daddy is really busy with my wedding preparations. I remember when my sister and I were just kids, he used to give us a nice ‘head chumpi’ on the weekends, post which we would sit in the sun and then take a bath. He’s taken really good care of us for which we won’t be able to thank him enough. My father is also the one who taught us the importance of respect. He always said that you give respect to everyone irrespective of their social status, religion etc. and at the same time ensure you have it for yourself. This is something I try living by every day.

Shantanu Maheshwari

Even though my father faced a lot of ups and downs in his life, he never let me or my brother know anything about it, in case we get affected. He is a superhero, who believes in being positive and I think I have got the trait from him.

Faisal Khan

My father has stood by me like a rock from the time I started off my career in this field and through all the ups and downs I have faced. He has supported me throughout and he is my true inspiration.

Happy Father’s Day to all daddies out there!!!

