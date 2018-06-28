Happy Birthday Vivian Dsena: Some lesser known facts about the Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor

Vivian Dsena celebrates his birthday today. Vivian Dsena celebrates his birthday today.

Popular television star Vivian Dsena turned a year older today, and in a statement, he shared about his birthday plans. He said, “I will be spending time with my mother and taking her out. She is planning to visit some temples. So I will be taking her there. As for gifts, she has already gifted me a camera.”

Birthdays as a child are always special and the Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor too had a special moment. “My seventh birthday was amazing when my father gifted me a dog. His name was Jimmy, and that was the best birthday gift I had ever got. I was a single child and I wanted company, so my father gifted me the dog,” remarked Vivian.

For the coming year, Vivian has his goals set. He said, “I want to be a better actor and I hope that people continue to like my work. I am trying to improve every day. I am focusing on my fitness too. I have a lot of setbacks due to injuries but now I am getting back to shape. I hope I succeed in that.”

On the occasion of Vivian Dsena’s 30th birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the TV star.

1. Vivian is very particular about his name and he doesn’t like it if someone pronounces it wrong. He will even sternly correct people regardless of who they are.

2. Vivian Dsena was born to a Hindu mother and a Christian father. He is basically a royal mix of Indian and Portuguese descent.

Vivian Dsena celebrated birthday with his mother. (Photo credit: rozal9195/Instagram) Vivian Dsena celebrated birthday with his mother. (Photo credit: rozal9195/Instagram)

3. Having studied for two years in a military school, Vivian learned all kinds of sports there, including horse riding.

4. He is a passionate footballer and has even played the game at the national level. An ardent fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, the actor wanted to pursue a career in the sport but fate had other plans for him. He still loves playing the sports and owns close to 50 pair of football shoes.

Vivian Dsena photographed while cutting his birthday cake. (Photo credit: vivian.addict/Instagram) Vivian Dsena photographed while cutting his birthday cake. (Photo credit: vivian.addict/Instagram)

5. While pursuing his engineering, he received a call from a talent hunt and never looked back. Starting as a model, Vivian debuted on television with Kasamh Se. His ticket to stardom was Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani.

6. His favourite dish is curd rice

7. And when it comes to perfumes, he loves the smell of musk.

Vivian Dsena is presently seen in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor. Vivian Dsena is presently seen in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor.

8. The actor, apparently, is also a great cook and loves to stir up delicacies for his family and friends.

9. Like every actor, Vivian too harbours the dream of seeing himself on the big screen and his favourite Bollywood stars are Rekha and Salman Khan.

10. For him, the character of RK from Madhubala is very close to his heart.

Happy Birthday, Vivian!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd