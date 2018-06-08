Happy Birthday Randeep Rai: Lesser-known facts about the Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor

Randeep Rai turns 25 today. Randeep Rai turns 25 today.

Stardom doesn’t come easy but Randeep Rai was lucky to have garnered such a positive response from fans and critics alike for his show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Born and brought up in Jhansi, he has rightly nicknamed himself ‘Jhansi Ka Raja’ as he rules over million young hearts.

The youngest in his family, Randeep was a naughty and bubbly kid. After his schooling, he moved to Pune and did his graduation from MIT College.

Being always inclined towards the glitz and glamour, Randeep soon moved to Mumbai and started doing advertisements. Randeep debuted in television with O’ Gujariya in 2014 and was quite appreciated for his chocolate boy looks and acting capabilities. He then shone as a performer in Diya Aur Baati Hum, before Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai came his way. Though the actor has confessed that he was nervous signing it as there hasn’t been a show on television that goes back in time. The 90s drama about the innocence of adolescence and the magic of first love has become a game changer for him. And today as Randeep turns 25, we share some lesser-known facts about him.

1. While he is still taking baby steps in telly town, Randeep is a popular face in the advertisement world with more than 120 TV commercials to his credit. The young lad has also shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani among others.

2. The actor confessed that he never understood filmy romance or love at first sight but after doing this show, he has turned romantic.

3. The actor has a fetish for jackets and buys almost 15 of them every year and donates it to the needy later. This love for jackets came after he saw Josh and was fascinated by Shah Rukh Khan’s character’s look.

4. He also has another Khan connection as he is an ardent fan of Salman Khan. When he got to know his character Sameer will be based on Maine Pyar Kiya’s Prem, his happiness knew no bounds. And with fans comparing the two characters, it has only given him more reasons to celebrate.

5. Talking about his looks, Randeep is very particular about his hair. And to maintain the same, he uses kitchen products like eggs, curd and coconut oil every alternate day. It’s no more a secret that Bollywood star Kiran Kumar, who played his grandfather, in the show gave him these tips.

6. With his show projecting the lives of the 90s, the actor has developed a craze for video games.

7. Girls might be in love with Randeep, but the actor is waiting for his ‘true love’. In an interview, the actor shared that he is not infatuated easily and doesn’t even believe in casual flirting.

8. Gossip columns had recently linked him to Ishq Subhan Allah actor Eisha Singh but the two maintained that they are just good friends.

9. Randeep’s elder brother will soon get into TV production but the young star stated that he will not be a part of it. He doesn’t want to promote nepotism and believes that one should achieve success through their own efforts.

