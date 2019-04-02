Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone and others share wishes

India’s leading comedian Kapil Sharma celebrates his 38th birthday today. Many celebrities took to Twitter to wish Kapil Sharma a very happy birthday.

Advertising

Bharti Singh posted a picture on Instagram wishing Kapil a very happy birthday. She wrote, “A very happy birthday to the extremely talented and beautiful soul I have ever come across, the one whose levelled up the Comedy standards in our country and a friend, a confidant & a brother @kapilsharma I wish you the very best in your life with loads of luck & positivity.❤️❤️❤️😇😇😇😇”

His co-star Chandan Prabhakar took to Twitter and wrote, “Wish you a very Happy B’day @kapilsharma may God bless you always… rabb kary tu hamesha duniya ko aise hi hasaata rhy, hasta rhy n tandrust rhy…baki methi waly prathy due hai abhi… ;)love”

“Lo ji taza tareen birthday boy ki photu….happy birthday bhaiii 🎂😘🎉🍰🎂❤️🎈💕” singer Richa Sharma tweeted.

Advertising

Sunny Leone sent early wishes to the comedian. She tweeted on Monday, “Happy Bday @KapilSharmaK9 ;)”

Actor Rajpal Yadav wrote, “Happy birthday Kapil mere bhai aap aise hi haste raho aur sabko hasate raho! May God bless you! 🍻 @KapilSharmaK9 #happybirthday #godblessyou #kapilsharma”

Apart from being a comedian, Kapil Sharma made his debut as an actor with comedy film Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon in 2015. Later, he starred in and produced Firangi under his banner K9 Productions in 2017. In 2018, he produced a Punjabi film Son of Manjeet Singh.

Kapil returned to the small screen by the end of 2018 with The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2. In December 2018, he got married to his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath.