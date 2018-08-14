Happy birthday Gautam Rode: Lesser-known facts about the Saraswatichandra actor

Gautam Rode turns 41 today. Gautam Rode turns 41 today.

Intelligent, stylish, sophisticated, good looking, talented – words often fall short while describing Gautam Rode. The actor has impressed the audience with his performance in shows like Saraswatichandra, Suryaputra Karn and Mahakumbh among more. A fitness enthusiast, Gautam also has one of the best bodies in the industry. On the personal front, he tied the knot with actor Pankhury Awasthi earlier this year.

As Gautam turns 41 today, here’s some lesser known facts about the TV actor.

His nick name is Gattu.

Gautam was all set to join his father’s stock brokerage firm but destiny had a different plan for him. While he was doing modeling, he was offered an acting assignment, and the rest is history.

While the actor made his television debut in 1995 with Jahan Pyar Mein Mile, he became a bankable star only after he bagged Baa Bahu Aur Baby in 2005.

The actor made his Bollywood debut opposite Preeti Jhangiani in 2002 film Annarth. He has also done films like U, Bomsi & Me, Agyaat and Aksar 2.

Gautam has a number of music videos to his credit. Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s songs Mujhe Kanhaiya Kaha Karo, Kabhi Yaadon Mein Aaun and Chalne Lagi Hai Hawayein made him a popular face.

While Gautam has hosted shows like India’s Got Talent and Nach Baliye, he maintains that he enjoys acting more.

He is a fan of Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan.

Not many know that the actor is an ardent watch collector. He already has close to 50 watches in his personal collection.

Gautam has been working on a show with producer-friend Sunjoy Wadhwa. Apart from acting in the show, he would also be helming the show. The story is about a man who becomes an inspiration for the entire nation.

The actor is a strict vegetarian and loves to gorge on Punjabi rajma and chawal.

He hates attending parties. Gautam also stays away from alcohol.

