Toggle Menu
Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: Smriti Irani, Mouni Roy and others wish the soap queenhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/happy-birthday-ekta-kapoor-smriti-irani-mouni-roy-5769622/

Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: Smriti Irani, Mouni Roy and others wish the soap queen

It is soap queen and producer Ekta Kapoor's birthday today. On the special day, a host of celebrities wished Ekta via social media.

happy birthday ekta kapoor
Smriti Irani shared a heartwarming birthday post for close friend Ekta Kapoor (Source: Instagram/ektakapoor).

It is soap queen and producer Ekta Kapoor’s birthday today. On the special day, a host of celebrities wished Ekta via social media. From Mouni Roy, Smriti Irani to television star Karan Patel, Ekta’s social media handle has been flooded with birthday wishes.

Women & Child Development Minister and former television actor Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of Ekta with her nephew and wrote, “You brighten our lives with your smile, you strengthen our resolve with your support no matter what battles lie ahead, your belief that time will heal all wounds and do justice helped me sail through many turbulent phases, your conversations with God … there are many ways for us in the Irani family to describe you but words won’t be enough ??Happy Birthday @ektaravikapoor rockstar Maasi, anchor, friend.”


Mouni Roy, who got her first big break in Ekta Kapoor’s longest running show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, also wished the producer.

“The world to her was a secret, which She desired to discover; to her it was a vacancy, which she sought to people with imaginations of her own ❤️ Such is you ; with a heart of gold. Happy happiest birthday @ektaravikapoor ma’am ; mentor , guide and my reason to come to bombay. I wish you health & happiness & heart fullll of love. Here’s to the coming years of making shows, movies, poojas, motherhood, leadership, foresight & being the woman that you are. Love you ❣️ P.S made an album because, come spring summer fall winter ; you face the music no matter what,” wrote Mouni Roy as she shared multiple photos of Ekta on her Instagram handle.

TV celebs like Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and Kanchi Kaul among others also wished Ekta Kapoor on her special day.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bill Skarsgard to headline true-crime drama Gilded Rage
2 Mrs Doubtfire musical to premiere in November
3 Mental Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi: On my set, Kangana Ranaut was a creative asset