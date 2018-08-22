Happy birthday Devoleena Bhattacharjee: The best photos of Gopi Bahu

Devoleena Bhattacharjee turns 28 today. Devoleena Bhattacharjee turns 28 today.

While it has been more than a year since popular show Saathiya went off air, fans still adore their Gopi bahu – Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The actor made her television debut with Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto and instantly gained attention of critics and viewers alike. However, after Saathiya, life never was the same for the Assam girl. Devoleena successfully played the character for more than five years and became a household name.

Post the show, Devoleena has been traveling to remote places in India and abroad. Her Instagram account is filled with photo from her trips. While she recently starred in an episode of Laal Ishq, the actor maintains that she is looking for a strong role to make her comeback.

We have mostly seen the birthday girl don the saree on screen but in real life, the actor is quite glamorous. Don’t believe us, here have a look at some of Devoleena’s stunning photos.

Happy Birthday, Devoleena!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd