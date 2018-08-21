Happy Birthday Barun Sobti: 5 reasons why the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor is such an endearing star

Happy Birthday Barun Sobti Happy Birthday Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti, who rose to fame playing Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, continues to be one of the most loved stars in tinsel town. In a bid to move to Bollywood, Barun quit his show. Post his exit, fans revolted against a replacement and to pacify them, the makers had to shut the show. That’s the impact he has on his viewers.

While Barun’s Bollywood career is yet to see a high, he made a comeback to television with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. The new season sadly could not match up to its predecessor’s success and soon went off air. Although, it’s been long since Barun has been seen on screen, his fandom remains unaffected.

Today, as the actor turns 34, we give you reasons why he is such an endearing star.

Actor par excellence

Television, which is considered to be a medium for ladies, had a man rule over it for years. Barun’s shows not only topped charts but also made him a household name. While he is known for his angry young man avatar, Barun’s acting skills are definitely noteworthy. Although not a trained actor, he can smoothly mould himself into any character and play it convincingly.

Barun Sobti in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. Barun Sobti in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.

Eye candy

Barun looks like he has walked straight out of a Mills and Boons novel. Drop dead handsome, with a charming smile, he can spread his magic wherever he goes. While critics go gaga over his acting capabilities, fans leave no chance to worship his Greek God looks. Some men just have it all, isn’t it?

Barun Sobti has turned 34 today. Barun Sobti has turned 34 today.

Yaaron ka yaar

In an industry, filled with competition and insecurity, Barun has a close set of friends, who are all surprisingly actors. Akshay Dogra, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Ridhi Dogra and Daljiet Kaur, the buddies stick to each other through thick and thin. Barun, who is known to keep a low profile and quite an introvert, is said to really open up when he is with his group of friends.

Barun Sobti shared this photo from Christmas celebrations on his Instagram account. Barun Sobti shared this photo from Christmas celebrations on his Instagram account.

Khiladi no 1

We have all seen actors sweating it out in the gym but our birthday boy likes it old school. Barun is a soccer champ and whenever he gets the opportunity, he likes to get down and dirty on the football field.

Barun Sobti played the role of Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Barun Sobti played the role of Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon,

Perfect pati

One quality that every woman looks in a man is loyalty. Barun is a living example of the same. While girls swoon over him, he has his heart set on his childhood sweetheart Pashmeen. The two met when they were in the ninth standard and while he tasted stardom and fame, his feelings towards Pashmeen only grew stronger. The two got married in 2010.

Happy Birthday, Barun!

