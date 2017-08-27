Happy birthday Aaron Paul: Why his performance as Jesse Pinkman was one of the best in television ever

Aaron Paul turns 38 today.

Aaron Paul turns 38 today. The talented American actor is undoubtedly best known for portraying Jesse Pinkman in AMC’s famous crime drama Breaking Bad. It’s safe to say that he will always be known for his work on the show, no matter what he does in future. Although Walter White is the central character in the show, Jesse Pinkman is as important and, according to some, even more important than Heisenberg. And we are here to tell you why.

1. He is the anchor for Walt’s burgeoning devilry

While Bryan Cranston begins to break bad, so to speak, it’s Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman who at times tries to rein him in. Pinkman might be a foul-mouthed junkie, but he has a conscience and doesn’t like hurting people even if that helps him attain his objectives. And as he is working with Walt, he wants him too to live by morals. Of course, Pinkman later discovers in this trade, there are no limits as to how cruel one can be.

2. He serves as our perspective towards Walter White

If there is a point of view in Breaking Bad, it’s Jesse Pinkman. As the transformation of Walter White from an upright Chemistry teacher into a cold, hardened criminal is clear, we are horrified along with Jesse, and in many ways, Jesse becomes the the true protagonist of the show.

3. He is the comic relief

In the hard world of drug dealer and junkies, Jesse Pinkman brings the much needed humour in the show. Of course as humourless Walt is, he does not appreciate it, but the viewers really do.

4. He loves children

Jesse Pinkman loves children. One of the most heartbreaking moments in the show is when Jesse tries to cheer up Spooge’s little son by playing peekaboo. He also saved his little brother at the risk of being kicked out of the home by his parents. He might have had many bad qualities, but he who is kind to children is a good man in our books.

5. He has the best lines

Like this one, “What if this is like math, or algebra? And you add a plus douchebag to a minus douchebag, and you get, like, zero douchebags?” Or this one, “You don’t need a criminal lawyer. You need a criminal lawyer.”

