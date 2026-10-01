‘Happy 5th, my love’: Hrithik Roshan marks anniversary with Saba Azad; Sussanne Khan reacts

Hrithik Roshan recently shared a sweet social media post for girlfriend Saba Azad as the couple completed five years together.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
2 min readMumbaiOct 1, 2026 03:19 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad 5th anniversaryHrithik Roshan and Saba Azad celebrate 5th anniversary. (Photos: Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram)
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Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad often express their affection for each other on social media. Hrithik recently shared a sweet post for Saba as the couple completed five years together.

Hrithik Roshan makes a sweet post for Saba Azad

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan shared heartwarming pictures and wrote, “It’s our birthday. HAPPY 5th, my love.” While the post received interesting reactions from netizens, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussane Khan also commented on the post. She wrote, “Soooo sweet, happy anniversary.” Sussane also dropped heart emojis for the couple. Mrunal Thakur, Nargis Fakhri, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, and Pinkie Roshan also congratulated the couple.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad was ‘overwhelmed’ by attention, says people have misconception about celebrities: ‘There is normalcy in my relationship’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) 

Hrithik Roshan’s anniversary post also drew warm reactions from fans. Commenting on the post, a netizen wrote, “You both complement each other so well! God bless.” Another user commented, “Cheers and congratulations on another year of sharing sunsets and dreams.” Some fans also requested Hrithik to announce his next movie soon.

Also Read | Saba Azad reveals how relationship with Hrithik Roshan cost her ‘a whole career’, dozens of jobs: ‘Are we living in the dark ages?’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) 

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad often share glimpses of their time together on social media, and the War actor has frequently expressed his affection for Saba through heartfelt posts. On Saba’s birthday last year, Hrithik wrote, “From everything I reach for, dream of, and do. Being a good partner to you. Is my all-time favorite thing to do.”

Before his relationship with Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The couple ended their 14-year marriage in 2014 but have remained on cordial terms and continue to co-parent their two sons. While Hrithik has been dating Saba, Sussanne has been in a relationship with Arslan Goni since 2022.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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