‘Happy 5th, my love’: Hrithik Roshan marks anniversary with Saba Azad; Sussanne Khan reacts

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad often express their affection for each other on social media. Hrithik recently shared a sweet post for Saba as the couple completed five years together.

Hrithik Roshan makes a sweet post for Saba Azad

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan shared heartwarming pictures and wrote, “It’s our birthday. HAPPY 5th, my love.” While the post received interesting reactions from netizens, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussane Khan also commented on the post. She wrote, “Soooo sweet, happy anniversary.” Sussane also dropped heart emojis for the couple. Mrunal Thakur, Nargis Fakhri, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, and Pinkie Roshan also congratulated the couple.

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