Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Took up Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India to redeem myself

Haarsh Limbachiyaa was a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. (Photo: Haarsh Limbachiyaa/Instagram) Haarsh Limbachiyaa was a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. (Photo: Haarsh Limbachiyaa/Instagram)

Shot in Mumbai for the first time, Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made in India launched last week with eight past contestants. Among the lot, the audience was surprised to see Haarsh Limbachiyaa, given his tragic history on the adventure reality show. The writer-host had created a record of quitting tasks for the maximum times last time.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Limbachiyaa confessed why he took up the challenge again, not having wife Bharti Singh along this time and his journey in the industry.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. You were crowned the ‘king of abort’ the last time you participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. What made you take up the challenge again?

When I was approached, I too thought about the same. It’s a season of champions, what would I do there? However, I believe that if you are scared, there is nothing to feel shy about. Last time, I backed out the instance I felt uncomfortable. But when I saw the episodes later, I realised I shouldn’t have done that. Some of the aborts were unnecessary. This is why I decided to do the show so that I could redeem myself. Khatron changed my life completely. It was the first time people saw me on screen and they loved me. I thus owed this to them. But I must add that no one can become a hero from zero, in one moment. I will try my best but I might abort a few tasks again, if I feel scared.

Q. Is there any phobia that you think you might have overcome now?

I am not too sure but maybe I won’t be scared of snakes as much as I was the last time. Honestly. when you are on a show like this, you want to do every task. Only when you are at the edge you realise your fears. Till the time, a snake is not popped up in front of me, I really can’t be sure.

Q. Bharti was also a contestant with you last time . Do you think her not being around could be a disadvantage for you?

Actually it’s the other way. People feel that having friends or partners would be a support but actually it’s hard to see the other suffer. It’s a major drawback. Both of us were discussing the same that our morale would go down, every time the other cried or screamed in pain. It was unbearable.

Q. Apart from Khatron Ke Khiladi, you also recently started shooting for your new show – Funhit Mein Jaari. How has the experience been resuming work?

Honestly, I had decided to not go back to work for a while even after the lockdown is lifted. We can work throughout our life but it was important to be safe. Also, not just me but I also had to think about the safety of people who work for me. I was paranoid. However, when I saw the SOP, I realised it was created in a way to give maximum safety to everyone. So it’s all going really well. It’s actually funny sometimes juggling between both shows. While I am up on a harness doing a stunt, I get a call that Bharti is throwing tantrums on the set (laughs). As a producer you need to handle too many things. These moments are funny, weird but lifelong memories for me.

Q. From being a writer to now a reality show contestant and even a host for India’s Best Dancer, how do you look back at your journey?

Never in my wildest dreams had I thought I would ever be in front of the camera. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I never worked towards it, everything just happened organically. While being a producer of Khatra Khatra Khatra, I got stage confidence and attempted stunts since I knew about everything beforehand. And since all my life, I have only narrated scripts, talking comes naturally to me (laughs). It was thus easy to host. I am just thankful that such popular GECs considered me for these opportunities.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India also has Jay Bhanushali, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Aly Goni, Karan Wahi, Nia Sharma and Karan Patel as contestants. It airs on weekend at 9PM on Colors.

