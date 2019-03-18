Haarsh Limbachiyaa: I am what I am because of Bharti

Newly launched reality series Khatra Khatra Khatra is keeping the audience entertained. Combining stunts with comedy, the show features Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni and Ridhima Pandit among others.

Advertising

Apart from hosting it with Bharti, Haarsh is also the creator of Khatra Khatra Khatra. The writer-turned-producer recently interacted with indianexpress.com about the show, his wife’s popularity and the guests he plans to invite.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. How did you develop the idea of Khatra Khatra Khatra?

I was holidaying in Goa, working on something else, when this idea struck me. I shared the idea with Colors and they called us for a meeting. Luckily for us, the channel loved our idea and here we are.

Advertising

After working on numerous non-fiction shows, all that we spoke about was the format. So for this show, there is no format. It is about a bunch of friends having fun. Also, it is very different from Khatron Ke Khiladi. Waha jaan pe baat thi yahan shaan pe (Khatron Ke Khiladi had life-threatening tasks, but over here there are reputation-threatening tasks).

Q. Many people think you are riding high on Bharti’s success. What do you feel?

Well, I would like to say, they are quite right! I am what I am because of Bharti. And if I will not ride on her success, who would? She is my wife. And I don’t see anything wrong in that.

Q. Even though you have Bharti, why did you decide to make a show with so many celebs?

Honestly, when I shared the idea with Bharti, she just loved it. Khatra Khatra Khatra is all about friendship. It is almost like having a picnic together. There is no stress over lines. It is less work and more fun. But yes, all of us have a hard time dealing with each other’s pranks.

Q. The show seems to be all about fun. As a producer, how difficult it becomes to handle all these stars?

It is completely all about fun. I tell them to just come in time. Rest everything is sorted. Once the camera rolls, we are only enjoying ourselves. People have also been asking me about Bharti but I must tell you, knowing that it’s all our own money, she has been a thorough professional. She even pushes me to wake up on time.

Q. While the show is entertaining, it has been put at the time slot of 6 pm. Do you feel that will affect its overall viewership?

It might, but all these years we have also seen successful shows in the same time slot. At the end of the day, it is all about how much the audience enjoys watching it. And for those who cannot be at home then, there is repeat telecast also.

Q. While we have mostly seen Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestants in the show, who else do you want to invite?

Advertising

Right now we definitely have Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants but we also plan to get more people. Recently Usha Nadkarni shot with us and we would also love to have Krushna (Abhishek) bhai. And most importantly, it is our goal to get Rohit Shetty on the show. Although we know if he comes, woh hum sabki band bajayenge (if Rohit Shetty comes, he will make our life difficult).