Gwendoline Christie: Audience wants more complex female characters after Game of Thrones

Gwendoline Christie says the fact that Game of Thrones has become a cultural phenomenon reflects the audience want to see more “complex female characters” on screen.

The 40-year-old actor, who has played the role of Brienne of Tarth in the hit HBO show since season two, said it was “extraordinary” that the arrival of the epic fantasy series coincided with the birth of the Internet.

“… What the Internet has done has provided everyone with an equal voice, and one element was that we heard what audiences want. And what they want are more female characters, and they want more complex female characters.

Advertising

“Something I’m deeply proud of in this show is that it has honoured the books, it has taken the characters that are so exquisitely drawn and described in the books, and maintained that and kept it in the TV show,” Christie told Variety.

Besides Brienne, GOT gave the audience holistic female characters in Cersei, Daenerys, Catelyn, Arya, Sansa, Ygritte, Yara, Olenna, Margaery, Melissandre, Missandei, Gilly and Ellaria — each displaying diverse layers to a human being while encountering complex situations.

Christie said people have shown great interest in knowing the stories of these characters.

“The show has provided some really exceptional female characters. I’m very proud to be a part of it,” she added.

Game of Thrones final season is slated to premiere on April 14.