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Gurmeet Choudhary says wife Debina suffered ‘multiple miscarriages’: ‘Doctors lost hope’
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently opened up about his wife Debina Bonnerjee suffering multiple miscarriages before they were blessed with two daughters.
Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are happy and deeply in love with their daughters – Lianna and Divisha. However, they had to do through an extremely challenging period before finally embracing parenthood in 2022. In a recent appearance on the reality show Tum Ho Naa, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, Gurmeet and his wife Debina recalled suffering multiple miscarriages and the emotional journey of bearing children after ten years of marriage.
In a promo video of the episode, released on YouTube, Gurmeet opened up about the heartbreaking experiences. “Humari shaadi ke 10-11 saal baad bacchein hue, bahut dafa miscarriage aur bahut try kia humne sab doctoron ne mana kar diya tha ki kuch nahi ho sakta (About 10-11 years into our marriage, we were finally blessed with children. We went through several miscarriages and tried very hard. Many doctors had told us that it wouldn’t be possible),” he said.
The actor continued, “10-11 saal ke baad humari 2 choti-choti betiyaan hain (Then, after 10-11 years, we were blessed with two little daughters).” In the clip, Debina was seen visibly emotional as her husband spoke about their decade-long struggle to have a baby.
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Earlier, during an interview with Hindustan Times, Debina also got candid about her journey of becoming a mother. “She (firstborn) is indeed our miracle. It was tough, emotionally, physically but everything is worth it when I see her face. I am thankful, grateful and full of happiness with all the support I got from the world over. The pressure to have a child, only a woman who is trying to can understand that pain, that feeling only a couple waiting for their own child to enter the world can understand.”
She further added, “And to see so many women, across ages, across faiths, across countries, all facing the same problems, one realises how blessed we all are and we have to be there for each other. My journey may have been tough, but with the help of my family, my husband, my friends, my fans and my blessings, my daughter is here and she is indeed our miracle.”
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary secretly eloped and got married in a temple in 2006, and tied the knot publicly in 2011. The couple welcomed their first daughter Lianna via surrogacy, in April 2022, and got blessed with another child, Divisha, in November 2022, through natural conception.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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