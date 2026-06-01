Gurmeet Choudhary says wife Debina suffered ‘multiple miscarriages’: ‘Doctors lost hope’

Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are happy and deeply in love with their daughters – Lianna and Divisha. However, they had to do through an extremely challenging period before finally embracing parenthood in 2022. In a recent appearance on the reality show Tum Ho Naa, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, Gurmeet and his wife Debina recalled suffering multiple miscarriages and the emotional journey of bearing children after ten years of marriage.

In a promo video of the episode, released on YouTube, Gurmeet opened up about the heartbreaking experiences. “Humari shaadi ke 10-11 saal baad bacchein hue, bahut dafa miscarriage aur bahut try kia humne sab doctoron ne mana kar diya tha ki kuch nahi ho sakta (About 10-11 years into our marriage, we were finally blessed with children. We went through several miscarriages and tried very hard. Many doctors had told us that it wouldn’t be possible),” he said.