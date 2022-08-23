scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Gurmeet Choudhary recalls how Yash Chopra motivated him in his early days: ‘He gave me Shah Rukh Khan’s example’

Gurmeet Choudhary shared the sage advice that Yash Chopra gave him when he was new in Mumbai.

Gurmeet Choudhary shared the sage advice he got from Yash Chopra in his early days.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary made it big when he appeared as Lord Ram in NDTV Imagine’s Ramayan. And the reason why Gurmeet focused on his journey in television rather than films was late filmmaker Yash Chopra. In a recent interview, Gurmeet fondly remembered the Deewar director and said that he met the filmmaker when he was fairly new in Mumbai.

Gurmeet told Pinkvilla that he found Yash Chopra’s number and called him from his landline, and to his surprise, the director answered and called him to his office the next day. “I told him that I am an actor, wanted to meet him, and was a fan. He said, ‘Come to the YRF office, kid’.” Gurmeet remembered that he didn’t even know where the YRF office was and the filmmaker was kind enough to give him the address.

Gurmeet Choudhary then shared the sage advice that Yash Chopra gave him at the time. He recalled, “It is because of him that I have reached here today. I still remember his advice. He said, ‘If you want to become a film actor, then do TV. Become such a big star on television, that producers and directors cast you in films from there, how it had happened with Shah Rukh.’ He gave me Shah Rukh Khan’s example. So that got stuck in my head because someone like Yash Chopra was giving me that advice. Since then, I took TV very seriously.”

Gurmeet said that this advice worked for him as he ultimately got his break in movies only because of his work on television. The actor said that Mukesh Bhatt approached him for a film only because his wife had seen his work on television.

The Geet actor said that he wanted to meet Yash Chopra after he entered Bollywood but unfortunately by that time, the filmmaker had passed away. “It is because of him that I have reached this position. He showed me the path. If I had only been preparing for films, then I wouldn’t have made it. Television showed me my path, it made me wiser,” he said.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 09:25:23 pm
Vaani Kapoor turns 34: When the actor reacted to chin and lip-job claims, said she ‘couldn’t afford surgery’
