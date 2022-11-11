Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee are ‘ecstatic’ as they welcome second baby girl: ‘Would appreciate some privacy at this time’

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their second baby girl on Friday. Sharing the news on Instagram, Gurmeet wrote, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love 💕🙏”

As soon as Gurmeet shared the news on social media, best wishes started pouring in. Sonu Sood took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Gurmeet and Debina announced their pregnancy in August. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their first child, baby girl Lianna, in April 2022. The couple announced her second pregnancy on Instagram and wrote, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee.”

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Gurmeet had said, “We are blessed that we are going to be parents again because my elder brother too is just eleven months older than me. Hum bhi ekdum back to back hi aaye the (We are also born one after the other). And I always felt that my brother is my friend. So since Debina and I are always busy with work and shoot, Lianna should have a brother or a friend while growing up. So this was the right time. Hum do humare do hone chahiye, main hamesha believe karta hun. I really love kids.”