Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee announce pregnancy: ‘Choudhary junior coming soon’

Television’s actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are expecting their first child together. The couple announced their pregnancy on social media through an adorable post. Sharing a picture of himself with Debina, Gurmeet wrote, “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming 🔜 🧿. Seeking your blessings. 🙏#parentstobe #gurbina.”

In the photo shared by Gurmeet, the couple is seen twinning in black outfits. While Gurmeet is seen in an oversized black t-shirt and pyjama, Debina looks pretty in a black dress. As the Ramayan actor shared the news, their many friends from the TV industry shared their best wishes.

Actor Mouni Roy commented on the post, “Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Sending all my love and bestest wishes 😍😍😍.” Karan Mehra congratulated the couple as he wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations mere bhai @guruchoudhary and @debinabon 🤗🤗.” Hansika Motwani, Rashami Desai, and Smita Gondkar, among others, also extended their best wishes to Gurmeet and Debina.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who have worked together in the TV show Ramayan as Ram and Sita, are already parents to two girls Pooja and Lata, whom they adopted in 2017. The two girls belong to Gurmeet’s hometown in Jamarpur, Bihar.

Gurmeet and Debina first got married secretly in 2006, and then they solemnised their relationship in front of their friends and family in 2011. Before becoming household names from their roles in Ramayan, the couple starred together in a Tamil show, titled Mayavi.