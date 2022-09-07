scorecardresearch
Gurmeet Choudhary dances with pregnant Debina Bonnerjee in new video, watch

TV couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are expecting their child.

Gurmeet Choudhary shared a new video with his wife, actor Debina Bonnerjee on Instagram

Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary on Wednesday shared a video of himself and his wife, actor Debina Bonnerjee showing off their dancing skills. Last month, the couple had announced that they were expecting their second child. In April, they had welcomed their daughter Lianna Choudhary.

Sharing the video, the couple had written, “Together we always create magic.” While Gurmeet is dressed in white and wears shades, Debina is clad in an orange dress. The duo danced to Brother Louie Mix ’98. Fans flooded their post with hearts and praised their dancing skills.

 

A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Last month, Debina Bonnerjee had announced her pregnancy with a post. She wrote, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.”

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee had introduced fans to their daughter Lianna Choudhary with a family portrait. Along with the picture, Debina had written, “Introducing lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full – knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face.”

