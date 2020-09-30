Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee test positive for COVID-19

Gurmeet and Debina have tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)

Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee have tested positive for coronavirus. Gurmeet took to Twitter to share the news and added they are in isolation at home.

“My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support,” Gurmeet shared on Twitter.

Gurmeet Choudhary had recently told Mumbai Mirror that he returned from Jaipur on September 17 after shooting for his film The Wife, where the team followed all COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We all got tested in the city and on August 16, left for Jaipur, where we were tested again. Six days after everyone tested negative, we went on the set. We had our own cook and there was no outside contact,” he shared with the publication.

