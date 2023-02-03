Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee introduce daughter Divisha to the world, see their family photo

Actor-couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their second child, daughter Divisha Choudhary in November 2022. They have finally revealed her face to the world as they shared family photoshoot.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee can be seen planting kisses on the baby’s head in the new photo. Sharing the photo with the baby, the couple posted, “Hi World! That’s my miracle baby @divishaadiva 🥰🧿 Good vibes & blessings always 🙏🏻 #myfamily💖 . . #blessings #love #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #liannachoudhary #divishachoudhary.”

The second photo of the post also features Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee‘s family photos as the three are joined by their first child, Lianna.

See photos of Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee with daughters, Divisha and Lianna:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Gurmeet and Debina welcomed Lianna in April, in the year 2022. Gurmeet and Debina have been actively sharing photos and videos of their kids.

See more photos of Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee with their daughters:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

In January this year, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announced the name of their new baby girl in a heartfelt post on Instagram. In the photo, the couple is sitting near the beach and holding up their baby, and the letters Divisha are written across the photo.

“Our Magical baby is named as “Divisha” which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga.” The post was met with much love and hearts, with fans wishing the family all the best. One wrote, “Such a beautiful pictures and name….” Another added, “Wow many congratulations to our little cutie Divisha ….,” they wrote.

Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot in 2011.