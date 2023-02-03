scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee introduce daughter Divisha to the world, see their family photo

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have two daughters Lianna and Divisha, born in April 2022 and November 2022 respectively.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee shared first photos of daughter DivishaGurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee shared first photos of daughter Divisha. (Photo: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)
Actor-couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their second child, daughter Divisha Choudhary in November 2022. They have finally revealed her face to the world as they shared family photoshoot.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee can be seen planting kisses on the baby’s head in the new photo. Sharing the photo with the baby, the couple posted, “Hi World! That’s my miracle baby @divishaadiva 🥰🧿 Good vibes & blessings always 🙏🏻 #myfamily💖 . . #blessings #love #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #liannachoudhary #divishachoudhary.”

Also read |Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announce younger daughter's name: 'Chief of all goddesses...'

The second photo of the post also features Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee‘s family photos as the three are joined by their first child, Lianna.

See photos of Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee with daughters, Divisha and Lianna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Gurmeet and Debina welcomed Lianna in April, in the year 2022. Gurmeet and Debina have been actively sharing photos and videos of their kids.

See more photos of Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee with their daughters:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

In January this year, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announced the name of their new baby girl in a heartfelt post on Instagram. In the photo, the couple is sitting near the beach and holding up their baby, and the letters Divisha are written across the photo.

“Our Magical baby is named as “Divisha” which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga.” The post was met with much love and hearts, with fans wishing the family all the best. One wrote, “Such a beautiful pictures and name….” Another added, “Wow many congratulations to our little cutie Divisha ….,” they wrote.

Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot in 2011.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 15:12 IST
Telangana Budget Session: Govt heaves sigh of relief as Governor Soundararajan sticks to prepared speech

