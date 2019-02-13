Gurdeep Kohli: Kehne Ko Humsafar 2 portrays the reality of a relationship

ALTBalaji’s mature love-tale Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is back with a new season. Starring Ronit Bose Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli, the love triangle raises pertinent questions about relationship and marriage.

The first season ended on a confusing note for Rohit (Ronit), who left his wife (Poonam) to marry Ananya (Mona), only to be abandoned by her. In the new season, Rohit will be trying hard to find a balance between love and responsibility.

Gurdeep, who plays Poonam in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2, recently chatted with indianexpress.com about her role, the digital space and the abrupt ending of her last TV show.

Excerpts from the conversation.

Q: Is there any pressure regarding the new season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain?

To be honest, I am only excited about it. The way my character’s graph has grown is amazing. You will have to see it, to believe how much has Poonam changed. While she is the same with her costume and way of communication, she has got a new outlook towards life. She has a complete new thought process. And I really think everyone should be like her.

Q: So what is the learning you took home from Poonam?

See, we Indian women, we are too used to our routine life. Anything different and we panic. We are sceptical to step out of our comfort zone. But after playing Poonam, I have realised you should never say never. One has to go with the flow. Being happy should be our only focus.

Q: Do you consider Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain a bold story?

Not at all. It portrays the reality of a relationship. There are many women around us, who are just like Poonam. And they face the same situations. Even in the coming season, we will have a young guy falling in love with her. But it’s completely okay. Why do we tend to give an age to any relationship? We all make our own choices to become happy.

Q: What was your equation with your co-stars, now that you were working together the second time?

Oh, it was beautiful. I didn’t know Ronit da (Roy) earlier. The kind of work he has done before, I was a little intimidated. But now we are quite comfortable, and he even knows my acting space. As for Mona, we have known each other for a while, and we share a great bond. Not even for a moment, we had any competition between us. It was just like working with friends again.

Q: Having come from the TV space, what’s your take on the digital medium?

I think it’s the best thing to happen to us. We have grown working for television. And now, we want to do something real and different. And thankfully there are so many beautiful stories being made. It’s just amazing.

Q: Your last show Dastaan-E-Mohabbat was pulled off-air suddenly. Did it affect you?

I was really shocked. The entire team had really worked hard on it. It was a setback completely. But I met some wonderful people there and befriended them, so I have some beautiful memories. Also, I think it was really hard to justify the content that we were making. Mughal-e-Azam is a classic and we couldn’t make a daily soap off it. So it’s good that it ended, otherwise, it would have become a mockery.