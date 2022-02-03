Gulshan Grover pulls up Kapil Sharma for terming him ‘gunde, badmash, sharabi’

This weekend is going to be a laughter riot on The Kapil Sharma Show. While one episode will see Gehraiyaan cast Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi gracing the show, the comedian will also host the cast of Your Honor and Rocket Boys. Among the many gags we will watch on the show will be Gulshan Grover pulling up Kapil for indirectly terming him ‘gunde, badmash and sharabi’.

Kapil Sharma will first joke about how for the first time Gulshan Grover has found a female lead (Mahie Gill) opposite him, otherwise, he is usually seen ‘picking up’ other’s girlfriends. He will then head towards Mahie and ask him why she always has guys who are ‘sharabi, gunde and badmash’ play her partners in films and shows. To this Gulshan will leave Kapil stumped as he will ask if he is calling him all these names.

On the other hand, during the Rocket Boys interaction, Kapil Sharma will state that Rajit Kapur has already played Jawaharlal Nehru, Narendra Modi and even Gandhi. “Aapko actor banna tha ya prime minister?”, he’ll ask. To this, the veteran actor will reply, “Yes, now I want to play Kapil Sharma.”

Dibyendu Bhattacharya will also find himself as a victim of the comedian’s punches as he’ll ask him if he ever faced an issue getting a house in Mumbai. Given the actor has played majorly negative roles, Kapil will wonder if people are scared of him in real life. “Ghar toh dur ki baat hai, security guards hi andar jaane nahi dete (the security guards of the building don’t let me enter),” he’ll add with a laugh.