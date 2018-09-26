Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Guillermo del Toro prefers Better Call Saul over Breaking Bad

Director Guillermo del Toro shared on Twitter that he preferred Better Call Saul over the parent show Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul premiered in 2015 and has received a lot of praise since then.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: September 26, 2018 11:29:26 am
Guillermo del Toro Guillermo del Toro said that he likes Better Call Saul more than Breaking Bad.
Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro has said that he likes Better Call Saul more than parent show Breaking Bad. Taking to Twitter, del Toro, 53, praised the new season of Better Call Saul which he said is “more poignant”.

“A small reflection in the middle of Better Call Saul (BCS) new season: I like it even more than Breaking Bad (BB), not to be a contrarian but because the evident stakes seem smaller but the moral downfall strike me as deeper, more poignant…” he wrote.

“With Walter White (who turns Black) you were tracking a massive downfall/transformation. BCS takes you by the hand as Jimmy becomes Saul Goodman (No Good in him) in small painful tumbles,” he said in another tweet.

The director also offered “an equation” about the plots and stories of the two shows.

“There is an equation that most screenplay writers will understand and makes the difference between BB and BCS: Less plot, more story. The plot is rhythm, the story is the melody,” he said.

Breaking Bad, featuring Bryan Cranston as Walter White, chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine-making drug lord and Aaron Paul as his former student Jesse Pinkman, ran on AMC network from 2008 to 2013. The show has a cult following even today.

Better Call Saul has received critical acclaim since its premiere in early 2015.

