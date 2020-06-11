Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega team shoots for show’s promo

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega airs on Zee TV. (Photo: Kanika Mann/Instagram) Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega airs on Zee TV. (Photo: Kanika Mann/Instagram)

The team of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega resumed shoot on Thursday with a shoot-at-home schedule. The show will go on floors only after June 20. The Zee TV’s popular drama will see a vast change once it goes on air. With a generation leap in the pipeline, most of the actors would exit, apart from the leading lady Kanika Mann.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “The team has begun shoot for the promo today with everyone capturing footage remotely from their home. The promos will have the actors talk about their excitement to bring back fresh episodes to the audience. It will also give them a glimpse of where the story had ended before lockdown.”

The source also hinted that the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown might be included in the upcoming storyline. As for the leap, the makers have decided a dramatic climax, wherein most of the family would be killed in an accident.

Kanika Mann, who had gone back to Delhi after the shoots were stalled in March, has now moved back to Mumbai.

As readers would remember, she will go on to enact the role of Guddan’s (played by Mann herself) daughter post the leap. Along with most actors, Nishant Malkani, who played the male lead, will also exit the show. However, the makers are yet to announce who will join Mann as the new hero.

While initially it was said that due to the lockdown, the team decided on this development. The producer and writer of the show Ved Raj told Bombay Times that the leap was pre-planned. “This decision has nothing to do with the lockdown. We had planned to introduce a time leap and a new track much before that. We realised that there was nothing left to explore in the original story. The new storyline seems promising. It’s just that the plan couldn’t be executed earlier because everything came to a halt owing to the lockdown,” he told the newspaper.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega launched in 2018 on Zee TV. It followed the journey of a young girl Guddan who, due to unforeseen circumstances, ends up getting married to a much older man Akshat. While the youngest at home, she finds herself being bestowed with the responsibilities of a mother-in-law. Apart from being a family drama, the show also delved on the love story of these two very different individuals.

