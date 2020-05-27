Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega cast to get replaced

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega airs on Zee TV. (Photo: Kanika Mann/Instagram) Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega airs on Zee TV. (Photo: Kanika Mann/Instagram)

Zee TV’s daily Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega would see a change in cast once shoot resumes. As per sources, the show will witness a generation leap, wherein most of the actors would exit, apart from the leading lady Kanika Mann.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “There has been an initial discussion around a leap on the show. The makers have decided to retain Kanika Mann, who will play Guddan’s (played by Mann herself) daughter post the show. Apart from her, most of the cast would make an exit including the male lead Nishant Malkani. It is too soon to make an official comment as there are a lot of other things that needs to be finalised.”

However, the producer of the show Ved Raj told Bombay Times that the leap was on the cards for a long time. “This decision has nothing to do with the lockdown. We had planned to introduce a time leap and a new track much before that. We realised that there was nothing left to explore in the original story. The new storyline seems promising. It’s just that the plan couldn’t be executed earlier because everything came to a halt owing to the lockdown.”

Launched in September 2018, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega followed the journey of a young girl Guddan who, due to unforeseen circumstances, ends up getting married to a much older man Akshat. While the youngest at home, she finds herself being bestowed with the responsibilities of a mother-in-law. Apart from being a family drama, the show also delved upon the love story of these two very different individuals.

Apart from this show, Naagin 4 has also decided to revamp post lockdown. The makers have decided to restructure the storyline. The new developments has also led to the exit of Rashami Desai, and reports suggest that leading lady Nia Sharma will also be shown the door.

