Grey’s Anatomy to return on September 26

ABC has announced that the 16th season of Grey's Anatomy will premiere on September 26.

Grey’s Anatomy is an American medical drama television series that premiered in 2005.

The 16th season of Grey’s Anatomy is set to premiere on September 26, ABC has announced.

According to Entertainment Weekly, in its schedule, the network declared that the Ellen Pompeo-fronted medical drama will air on the day from 8-9 pm.

Crime drama How to Get Away with Murder, featuring Viola Davis in the lead, will return for its sixth season the same day at 10-11 pm.

On September 25, the final season of Modern Family will air from 9-9.30 pm.

Nahnatchka Khan’s family comedy Fresh Off the Boat, starring Constance Wu and Randall Park, will come back for its sixth installment, which is slated to debut on September 27 at 8.30 pm.

